Lidl targets hundreds of new stores – and these Shropshire locations are on its wish-list

Lidl's plans follow a year of significant investment in its infrastructure to further strengthen operations, during which Lidl opened its largest global warehouse in Luton.

The discounter has also been optimising and enhancing its existing estate.

Now the discounter has published its latest list of desired locations for potential new stores, and among areas of interest are Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Whitchurch and Shifnal.

Shrewsbury – Central, North and West – plus Telford – Central, Dawley, Donnington, Hadley and Wellington – are also potential locations for new stores and appear in the retailer's latest brochure.

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, said: “We have been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row.

"With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.

“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever.

"We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion. As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”

Should a site be successfully identified, the discounter will pay a finders’ fee of either 1.5 per cent of the total freehold purchase price, or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

The discounter is specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, with 1.5+ acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes. Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces, and Lidl’s flexible approach means it will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.