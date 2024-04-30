Gary O'Neil salutes impact of Wolves man Boubacar Traore

After a stop-start campaign where small injuries, squad competition and the Africa Cup of Nations have limited his opportunities, Traore was handed just his fifth Premier League start of the season at the weekend.

Sat in a midfield three with Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes, the Mali international put in a man-of-the-match performance as Wolves picked up three points – to the delight of the head coach.

“It all depends on how I see the game, they can both impact Premier League games very differently,” O’Neil said, when asked about picking Traore over Tommy Doyle.

“If we are going to dominate the ball, like we did against West Ham for 45 minutes, you think that will suit Tommy.