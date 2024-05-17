Watch: Wolves fans get exclusive museum tour and Q&A as part of Express & Star Plus membership

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

As part of the programme to celebrate our 150th anniversary, we put on a special evening celebrating Wolverhampton Wanderers history at Molineux which was free for our subscribers.

As well as a tour, the two-hour event on Thursday evening included an entertaining chat with our Wolves Poddy hosts, Nathan Judah and Liam Keen, as they share insights about the club.

Editor-in-chief Mark Drew hailed the event, and said it highlighted the benefits of becoming an Express & Star Plus member.

Liam Keen and Nathan Judah did a Q&A with Wolves fans

Fans turned out for the Express & Star Plus night at Molineux

"It's fantastic to get such unique access to our Wolves experts and enjoy such an evening. Thank you to everyone who came along and made it a success.

"Readers who sign up to become a member of Express & Star Plus or Shropshire Star Plus get to enjoy exclusive access to our premium content, showcasing the best articles from our team of talented journalists, as well as the opportunity to attend more fantastic events such as this in future.

The event was part of our 150th anniversary celebrations

Express & Star Plus event at the Wolves Museum with our Liam Keen and Nathan Judah

"Subscribing with us means you not only support our ability to produce the best coverage of our region, whether it be news or sport, but directly contributes towards the long-term sustainability of trustworthy journalism."

The event was free for Express & Star Plus supporters

