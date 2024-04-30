Police appeal to find 73-year-old man reported missing from Shrewsbury

Geoffrey Hardy, 73, has been missing from Shrewsbury since 7.30pm on April 29.

He has been described as around 5ft 10in and of medium build with grey/black short hair. He was last seen wearing pale blue jeans, blue trainers and a red jacket.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We, along with Geoffrey’s family, are very concerned for his welfare."

Those who know where Geoffrey is right now are urged to call 999. Those with other information that might help are encouraged to call 01743 264807