Shrewsbury beats regional rivals to be named second best place for retail in West Midlands

Shropshire's county town is ranked second in the West Midlands and 60th nationally in the Newmark Retail Vitality Rankings, which are based on a range of metrics, including vacancy rate and the quality of the retail offering.

As well as its overall ranking of 60, Shrewsbury is ranked fifth in the 'Large Town' category, occupying the top five with Kingston Upon Thames, Harrogate, Bromley and Truro.

Members of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID, said they were delighted with the news.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “This analysis will be welcomed by town centre businesses because it is a clear indication that Shrewsbury is performing well compared to other destinations across the UK.