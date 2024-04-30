Brandon Hall backs AFC Telford United to take battle to Mickleover

The Bucks goalkeeper has been a near-ever present for The Bucks this season, missing just one of their 42 league games and keeping 18 clean sheets.

And while, on paper, their semi-final opponents are the trickiest possible opponent, Hall is confident Telford have what it takes to overcome them after two close encounters already this season.

“We know what we’re going to be up against,” the 31-year-old keeper said. “They’d maybe class themselves unlucky in the result at their place, but we defended extremely well that day.”

Hall added: “In the second half it was fairly relentless from them, but we showed our determination and how good we are defensively.

“Then in the home game I thought we were really unlucky, especially in the second half I thought we dominated.”

There is also an ulterior motive for Hall, after his Gloucester City side were beaten by Brackley in last season's National League North play-off campaign.

“I want to go one step further, but the main thing for me, and what I’ll mention to the boys, is that games can be over in a flash,” he explained. “That’s why we’ve got a good chance, we go into games knowing we’ll concede very few goals, and we back ourselves to score more.”

Hall added, confidently: “I’ve got full belief that we’ll go one step further.

“We know what to expect, and we know where we are now compared to how we were the last time we played them at home.

“It’s a one-off game, and we’re confident about how we will perform.”