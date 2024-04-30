Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury departures give Paul Hurst the opportunity to build again

With the club having to cut down on their budget, you can understand a lot of the decisions, and arguably, they were ones they may have made last year if the players had been out of contract. There was nothing massively surprising in there.

It does leave a huge hole in the playing squad, that is for sure, but that will be a good thing for Paul Hurst to have a team of his own, and they can really try to build a connection with the fans.

He will be working closely with Micky Moore as they try to recruit a squad more in the mould of how he wants to play.

Out of the players who have been released I think Tom Flanagan and Tom Bayliss are two of the more senior players who have played a lot more this season, but from a financial point of view, I would imagine their wages would be quite high, so you can understand why that decision has been made. It has not quite worked out for Aiden O’Brien. He will be another player who will be at the top end of the wage bill at Shrewsbury – so that makes sense.