Dave Edwards: Marko Marosi exit leaves a hole - but Shrewsbury Town can get creative

We are not expecting big news anytime soon, but the players who have been offered new deals by the club have still got to make their decisions. Marko Marosi is probably the one out of all the players most likely to leave – as Paul Hurst said himself last week.

He will be on a very good contract at Shrewsbury, I am sure he will be one of the highest earners and rightly so because he has been one of the most consistent players during his time at the football club.

He has been terrific. The amount of points he has won for Shrewsbury Town would be remarkable with some of his saves.

He has not missed too much football either, so it will be a huge blow when he does go. I do think Marosi will have a lot of offers on the table from League One clubs and Championship ones – I think he is that good. Sadly, I do expect him to move on because the money Town can offer him will be nowhere near what he can potentially get elsewhere.

It makes sense, as you look at what Paul Hurst did in that area last time he was at the football club, bringing in Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United.