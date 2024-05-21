Former care home to be turned into short-term rooms and 'made part of the community again'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Keepers Crescent in St Georges provided assisted living for adults with learning disabilities, but it closed in 2019.

Now the building, owned by the charity Bournville Village Trust (BVT), is to be transformed into six individual rooms providing short-term accommodation.

The trust said the homes will be provided under a property guardianship model.

A property guardian is an individual or group of individuals who live in and take care of vacant properties in exchange for reduced rent.

Victoria Burnett-Rogers, commercial property manager at BVT, said: “We are pleased to be working with VPS Guardians to breathe new life into Keepers Crescent.

“Due to the housing and cost of living crisis, there are lots of people looking for affordable homes and guardianship is an excellent way of providing this.

"It will also take what has been an empty building for some time and make it a part of the community again.”

Joelle Nixon, business development manager at VPS Guardians, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Bournville Village Trust with security by occupation at their vacant property in Keepers Crescent.

"Guardianship is a great way to keep properties safe from attracting unwanted attention and provide temporary affordable accommodation for local working people in the midst of a housing and cost of living crisis.”

Those interested in living at Keepers Crescent are asked to contact the Guardian Team at 02082 367688, or apply online at vps-guardians.co.uk/guardians-signup-form.