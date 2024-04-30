Dave Edwards: Hwang and Cunha pairing returns to action in style

Post-match Gary O’Neil was talking about the fact he has not been able to pick Cunha and Hwang together since December.

And while that is great because it shows what Wolves can do when they have their best players out there, it also leaves a tinge of sadness too – you can see the difference when they are both on the pitch.

It feels like a ‘what if?’ situation – who knows where Wolves’ ceiling could have been if they had played together more often this season.

When Hwang and Cunha play together, Wolves are 0.8 points better off per game – which is a huge amount in the context of a Premier League season.