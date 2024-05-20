Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Liverpool as one gets 2/10

Jose Sa - 6

The goalkeeper made a handful of good saves to keep Wolves in the contest and was not at fault for either goal.

Nelson Semedo - 2

The defender was having a torrid time in the first half as he was consistently caught out in behind, before then getting a straight red card for a poor tackle.

Santi Bueno - 4

Bueno started the game well but was then beaten very poorly in the air for the opening goal, when he had to be much better in his awareness and aggression.

Max Kilman - 5

Kilman also had a good start to the contest but began to get found out. A good player who still has more to give.