Paul Hurst gives firm line on Shrewsbury Town future

Shrewsbury Town announced a host of changes on Saturday afternoon as eight first-team players were released at the end of their contracts.

And as they begin to prepare for the 2024/25 football season Hurst says he is going nowhere.

“No I don’t need any clarification talks,” he said. “I am 100 per cent (committed) I have no plans of going anywhere. My thoughts and plans right from coming in there was an immediate goal like we have talked about (survival) but it is to plan for next season as well.

“I have been asked about that and I am here until told otherwise, and I want to try and see if we can improve and that will be difficult there is no getting away from that. But I am not one that is always after an easy option. I like being the underdog I like a challenge.”

And Hurst says he wants to see Town chairman Roland Wycherley happy after a challenging season on and off the field.

“I have spoken about my affection for the chairman and the club and I have to say the supporters with how they have treated me,” he continued.

“Especially since coming back. I want to repay that because I genuinely appreciate it and I know in terms of the chairman what a tough time he has been through and some of that has come to light – there is a lot more in all honesty. And I want to see him happy.”