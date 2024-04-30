Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Along with two acres of adjacent land, the former Cherry Tree Hotel in Prees Heath has gone on the market.

The hotel has been abandoned for many years, with photographs of it boarded up dating back to at least 2007.

The overgrown building will be a familiar sight for those travelling towards Shrewsbury from Whitchurch along the A41 - which is why the selling agents are optimistic it offers "an ideal redevelopment site".

The site in 2009. Photo: Google

In 2020. Photo: Google

The listing reads: "The property would lend itself to a variety of commercial and residential use subject to statutory consents... with significant traffic movement on the A41 and it being located close to the junction of the A41 and A49.

And in 2021. Photo: Google

"An inspection of the former Cherry Tree Hotel can be organised however it should be appreciated that the property is dilapidated and requires a comprehensive scheme of refurbishment."

The property is up for sale with a guide price of £500,000. It is available to view online at rightmove.co.uk/properties/147240914.