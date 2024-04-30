Homeowners and tenants in Queensbury Park, Priorslee, say house-builder Lovell has “zero regard for the gardens or communal areas in their developments”.

Residents say they have “mobilised” after four years of “unusable, flooded gardens” and have formed a WhatsApp group with an eye to taking action against the developer.

Fed up residents of Queensbury Park in Priorslee

One resident, who doesn't wish to be named, said she spent £300,000 on her family home that she and her partner moved into with their two children four years ago.

“The developer has zero regard for the gardens or communal areas in their developments. Once the houses are up, they don’t want to know. They are taking no responsibility and we are therefore left with huge bills to put it right," she said.