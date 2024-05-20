Wellington businesses urged to display their artistic flair

Love Wellington, which promotes the area and businesses on behalf of the town council, has announced the launch of the Love Wellington Summer Window Painting Competition – ‘Paint the Town’.

It is inviting all local shops and businesses to join in to get some summer vibes and colour around the streets as the weather warms up.

Sally Themans, from Love Wellington, said: “We're calling on the wonderful businesses across the town to unleash their creativity and participate.

"It's time to grab brushes and let your imagination run wild as shopfront and windows are transformed into vibrant masterpieces that capture the essence of summer, brightening the town for passers by at the same time.”

The Love Wellington Summer Window Painting Competition is now open and will run until June 14.

Judging will commence shortly after, with winners announced at the end of June.