Fire service called to blaze at waste site

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it had been called to a 'fire in the open' at around 10.12pm yesterday.

It said the incident was at the Granville Recycling Centre on Grange Lane.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene, along with an operations officer.

An update from the fire service said that the incident had "involved processed waste alight in a pit".

They said that the blaze was put out "using soil to smother the fire."

The incident was concluded by around 11.09pm according to the fire service.