Telford priced out of signing after terms agreed with target

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 win at Mickleover on Saturday, Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin revealed terms were agreed to bring a player to New Bucks Head this week.

But Wilkin revealed last night that the move was no longer possible financially for the club.

“We had agreed a transfer for a new player to come in, but his parent club have blown us out of the water with what they can do financially to be honest, and he’s decided to stay where he is,” Wilkin admitted. “It’s a little bit disappointing but they’re the challenges that you face, and it’s nice that we can be a little bit more selective about players coming in at this stage.”

He continued: “It would be nice to add players to the squad while the lads are doing well, but we’re not under quite so much pressure to bring new faces in while the team is doing well.”

“They made him such a deal that he felt he couldn’t turn it down financially.

“We’ve never wanted to boom and bust the club and I don’t see any reason to do that either.”