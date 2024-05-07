Dan the man as Shrewsbury start campaign with big victory

Runs were in plentiful supply at London Road as Shrewsbury racked up 311 for eight on their way to victory at the start of their Division Two campaign.

The hosts’ Humes blazed 64-ball 106 containing ten boundaries and seven sixes with Will Parton, Lewis Evans and Ed Barnard also all passing 30 leaving the South Staffs side with it all to do at the interval.

And with Tyler Ibbotson and Alex Ollerenshaw then sharing five top-order scalps Tamworth never threatened to get close despite an unbeaten Jason Jakeman half-century.

Warwickshire all-rounder Craig Miles played a starring role in Leamington’s emphatic 162-run win over newly-promoted Wellington.

After Spa skipper Jon Wigley (44) and Harry Smith (33) added an opening stand of 76 Miles took centre stage with a fine 76-ball 67.

Although Matt Simmonds claimed 4-44 Wellington were left to chase 255 and the visitors were quickly in deep trouble at 42 for six against Zayn Hussian (3-15) and Oscar Reynolds (2-13). Miles then returned to mop up the tail.

Bridgnorth's season started poorly as they were beaten convincingly by promotion-hopefuls Harborne.

Perhaps surprisingly following this wettest of Springs it was spin that did the damage for the Birmingham-based visitors with Ben Langdell grabbing 4-22 and Swapnil Gugale 2-12 from ten frugal overs.

Chasing 111 acting captain Jamie Harris then joined the prolific Gugale to take Harborne to the finish line in 32 overs. Harris finished with 57 not out while his Indian pro had an unbeaten 51.

Division Two’s other Bridgnorth-based club had an altogether happier opening day as Worfield edged a tight contest with Coventry & North Warwickshire by a three-wicket margin.

The returning Gagandeep Singh wasted no time in reminding his teammates of his skills by claiming 4-12 from seven immaculate overs. With Shakrukh Khan claiming 3-23 as Coventry were bowled out for 133 in 44.4 overs.

The ball continued to dominate after tea and despite Joe Wright making 32 Worfield were struggling at 114 for seven against Cov’s seven-man attack before Shakrukh eased the nerves with an enterprising unbeaten 25-ball 21.