Shrewsbury battle back to maintain 100 per cent start

Shrewsbury were 26 for three as the hosts seemed in charge of the contest only for visiting skipper Lewis Evans to turn the game on its head with a superb 85.

Keeper Matt Swift then added an unbeaten 52-ball 59 in the closing stages as Shrewsbury closed with a challenging 296 all out.

Only Rahul Kaushal (40) and Jaspreet Singh (50) passed ten for Bridgnorth who were bowled out in 37 overs for 169 while Evans ended a red-letter day by bagging a couple of useful wickets.

Shrewsbury are joint top of the league after two games, along with Harbone, who got a convincing win at home against Shropshire side Shifnal.

Chris Murrall's side took some punishment on Harborne's small ground as their hosts wracked up 303 for 8 with Ben Roberts the pick of the bowlers taking 3-50 from his allocation.

The ever-consistent Swapnil Gugale’s 87 led the way for Harborne with his top-order colleagues Ben Shepperson (62) and Warwickshire’s Kai Smith (79) also finding the middle of the bat.

Shifnal also enjoyed the flat pitch as all of their top six got a start, but none were able to pass 50.

Wellington are still awaiting their first win since they returned to the Birmingham league after they were beaten by 105 runs at home against Dorridge.

Imaad Mahmood made a match-defining 79 from 81 balls for the visitors after they won the toss and elected to bat at Orleton Park.

Dinesh Perera took 3-35 for the hosts as they were still in the game at the halfway stage.

But they never got going in reply as they were bundled out for 140 as only Indiana Jerram (28) showed any kind of resistance.

Wellington will seek to get their first win next weekend when they take on local rivals Shifnal away from home.

Worfield’s Ben Parker was in fine form taking 6-28 at Tamworth but it was not enough for the visitors to back up their opening-day win as they slipped to a 114-run defeat.

Callum Render made 70 for the hosts, who closed on 226 all out from 48.3 overs before his teammates Ed Smith and Suraj Chauhan shared seven wickets as Worfield were seen off in the 31st over for 112.