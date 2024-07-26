Charlie Home returns to lead Shropshire in Championship

The Shifnal all-rounder was unavailable for the Championship opener earlier this month against Dorset at St George’s, which ended in a draw, and also last weekend’s NCCA Showcase Game against Yorkshire owing to exams.

But he’s back to lead the side in the three-day Western Division Two clash at South Wilts CC in Salisbury, which starts on Sunday (11am).

Bridgnorth’s promising batter Seb Scott, who made his Shropshire debut in last season’s final Championship match against Wiltshire at Whitchurch, receives his second county first-team call-up.

There’s also a return for all-rounder Ollie Currill from the side which faced Yorkshire at Wellington.

George Hargrave and Lewis Evans are both unavailable, while Alex Ollerenshaw, having made his first county appearance of the season against Yorkshire, makes way for Currill.

On Scott’s inclusion for the first time this season, Shropshire’s head of cricket Ed Home said: “Seb played his first game last year and has also played for Shropshire’s Academy side.

“He’s been scoring some runs for Bridgnorth, most notably a century against Shifnal in the Birmingham League recently, so he’s earned another opportunity and I am sure he will be looking forward to it.”

Looking forward to the trip to Wiltshire, Home added: “Our first three-day game of the season against Dorset was rain-affected. It’s been the same for the other teams in our division, so it’s almost now a three-match Championship.

“From our point of view, if we are able to get positive results in two of the games, we think it would put us in a strong position.”

Shropshire will follow their trip to Wiltshire with a home game against Wales at Bridgnorth before ending their Championship campaign with a trip to Eastnor to face Herefordshire.