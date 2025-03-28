Warwickshire boost as vice-captain pens new long-term deal

The all-rounder also has an option to extend his contract for another 12 months in notable business for the Bears on the eve of the 2025 campaign.

Shrewsbury-born Barnard, 29, has enjoyed two successful seasons at Edgbaston since making the switch from Worcestershire and is also the club's One Day Cup captain.

He has racked up more than 1,300 County Championship runs at an average of 35.72, a total which has taken him beyond 5,000 red ball runs. Barnard has also claimed 54 wickets, a haul including two five-fers.

First team coach Ian Westwood labelled the right-arm seamer and batter one of the country's top all-rounders.

Barnard said: “I’m really pleased with how the last two years have gone. It’s a great group of lads, very competitive, they play the game in the right way but get on well off the pitch.

“I feel confident going into the new season. I’ve had a good winter, gym and technical stuff pre-Christmas but since then I’ve been outside playing competitive cricket. I had a good time in Australia, now in Abu Dhabi, and feel like we’re in a good place to hit the season hard.

All-rounder Ed Barnard has committed his future to Warwickshire by agreeing a new long-term deal. Pic: Warwickshire CCC

“We’ve a great chance of competing for trophies in all three formats.

“We want to get off to a good start in the Championship, that’s important, get some early momentum. And in the Blast we’ve won more games than any other side over the last two years so I’m sure it’ll come right soon.”

Westwood added: “Ed is one of the country’s top all-rounders and a vital part of our squad.

“The exciting thing is, he’s still improving and motivated to help the Bears win trophies across all formats.”

Warwickshire open up in County Championship Division One action at home to newly-promoted Sussex on April 4.

Barnard, formerly of Shrewsbury School and Shrewsbury Cricket Club, has shone in One Day Cup action for Warwickshire as was named the competition's player of the year twice having dominated with bat and ball.

He is looking to progress and push on in T20 action to help Bears to success in the Vitality Blast.

“T20 is part of my game I’ve worked really hard on,” said Barnard, who hit an unbeaten 69 from 34 balls in Bears’ Abu Dhabi Super Cup win over Yorkshire Vikings recently.

“Moving to Warwickshire, I knew they had a strong Blast team. It wasn’t going to be easy to be in the team the whole time straight away. I’ve been involved but obviously if you’re not playing at times it’s frustrating.

“But hopefully I’ve proved I can perform in that format and get more opportunities this year and play a part in getting us to Finals Day."