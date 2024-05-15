Whitney goes big as Quatt power their way to victory

Opener Whitney carried his bat for a superb 167 as Quatt piled up 327-2 declared from 45 overs against Shrewsbury seconds.

Whitney struck 24 fours and two sixes and shared an opening stand of 204 with Oliver Plank (88).

In reply, Shrewsbury were reduced to 28-3 and although Zane Beattie (34) and Rob Foster (33) fought back, they were bowled out for 106. Kuldeep Diwan was the pick of the Quatt bowlers with 3-19.

Wem also recorded a second successive success courtesy of a comfortable 106-run win against visiting Allscott Heath. Opener Sam Peate led the way for Wem with 61, while solid contributions from James Wynne-Potts (33), Chris Peel Jr (32) and Steve Blenkinsop (31) saw the hosts to 253-9. Jason Summers took 5-85.

Muhammad Irfan then took centre stage with the ball, claiming 4-20 from 12.2 overs as Allscott lost their last six wickets for 36 runs on the way to be dismissed for 147. Tom Astley also impressed with the ball to pick up 3-36 from 12 overs.

Frankton bagged a 24-point haul from their home clash with St Georges.

After electing to bat, St Georges slumped to 37-5 before Faisal Khan (48) and skipper Sam Morgan (49) staged a recovery to help them to 200 all out.

Scott Hale led the bowling charts with 4-34, while Stuart Lammie picked up 3-46.

Thomas Welti set Frankton on their way to victory with 58 at the top of the order, with number three Ryan Kruger making 38. An unbeaten 61 from Jordan Parry ensured the hosts got the job done for the loss of seven wickets. Alex Johnson took 3-42.

Madeley also claimed maximum points thanks to a seven-wicket triumph at Whitchurch.

A fine spell from Mithun Jayawickrema saw him pick up four wickets for just 14 runs from 12.5 overs as Whitchurch were rolled over for 125. Basim Ahmad (4-43) provided good support with the ball.

Jayawickrema (40 not out) and Salim Ahmed (42 not out) then saw Madeley home.

Ludlow picked up a winning draw on the road at Shelton.

Opener Luke Miles made 76, Sam Edwards 53 not out and Will Sparrow 38 as Ludlow posted 227-8. Ross Griffiths took four wickets for the hosts.

But despite a fine 109 not out from Ben Mathews and 42 from Will Savage, Shelton were restricted to 203-7. Louis Watkins picked up 3-45.

Oswestry skipper Alex Huxley was another century maker as his side bagged a winning draw at home to Sentinel.

Huxley (120) shared an opening stand of 163 with Matty Richards (73) and an 82-run partnership with number three Josh Darley, who blasted seven fours and four sixes on his way to 61 from just 32 balls.

Darley fell with the score on 245 and the home side finally ended on 292-7 from 50 overs as Jacob Binnersley and Oliver Wilson picked up three wickets each.

Tom Griffiths (71) and Ed Ashlin (60) saw Sentinel to 239-7 in reply.