Air ambulance called as three people injured in two-car crash

The incident took place on the B5069 at around 3.15pm yesterday.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had involved two cars and two fire engines had been sent to the scene to help.

The air ambulance, the West Midlands Ambulance Service, and police also attended.

The fire service said that three people had been hurt in the incident, but all had managed to get out of their vehicles by the time officers arrived.

They added that all three had been left in the care of the ambulance service.