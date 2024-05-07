Massive 17th-century home in the middle of Shropshire's former Roman city up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This five-bed, three-bath, four-reception room home in Wroxeter near Shrewsbury has just gone on the market.

Wroxeter Grange, which dates back to 1690, boasts almost 4,000 square-foot of accommodation arranged over three floors - and every floor is jam-packed with period features including exposed beams, wooden flooring, original fireplaces and casement glazing.

Off the large reception hall on the ground floor, there's a dining room, a drawing room and a garden room as well as a kitchen, which leads to a utility room and an extra sitting room.

Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

One of four reception rooms. Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

On the first floor, there are three double bedrooms, two with en-suite and a family bathroom, while two more bedrooms occupy the second floor.

If that's not enough, above the large garage is an even larger annexe - with its own lounge/diner, kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

The property is jam-packed with period features. Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

One of five bedrooms. Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

There are various outbuildings too, including a two-storey log store.

Outside, the wraparound gardens extend to over one acre and feature various sitting areas, a part-paved parterre garden with summer house, a part-walled paved central courtyard and a paved terrace.

The Grange dates back to 1690. Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

The garden has various seating areas. Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

Situated within the boundaries of what was once one of Britain's largest Roman cities, the property is now nestled in a stunning rural village on the banks of the Severn.

Viroconium or Uriconium, formally Viroconium Cornoviorum, was a Roman city, one corner of which is now occupied by the small village of Wroxeter.

At its peak, Viroconium is estimated to have been the fourth-largest Roman settlement in Britain, with a population of more than 15,000.

Just next door to Wroxeter Grange, the gateposts of the Saxon church, St Andrews, are made up of two Roman columns, the walls contain Roman stones and the huge font is made from an inverted Roman column base - no doubt taken from the city of Viroconium.

Extensive remains of the public baths can still be seen just down the road from this property, at the English Heritage managed-site.

It's on the market for £875,000 and is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67281222