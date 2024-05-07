Man taken to hospital after 'hazardous substances' incident at Newport school pool

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police, fire crews and ambulance staff were called to Newport C of E Junior School on Avenue Road at around 8am on Tuesday.

Firefighters described the call-out as an "isolated incident" involving hazardous substances in the school's swimming pool plant room.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said one man was assessed by crews at the scene, before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further treatment.

Two crews and the Environmental Protection Unit were sent to the scene from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington fire stations and hazardous materials officers were also in attendance. Police were also on the scene to manage traffic.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "This was an isolated incident involving plant room of swimming pool.

"Thorough investigation carried out by fire service personnel. Utilities isolated, room ventilated and advice given by hazardous materials advisor."

The school said that the children were able to carry on as normal while firefighters were in attendance, and thanked the emergency services for helping out.

Headteacher Nicola Moody said: “Emergency services were called to Newport Junior School earlier this morning as a precaution following a concern in the school’s swimming pool plant room.

"Following the advice from the fire service, children continued with their assembly in the hall on arrival this morning and then returned to classrooms to continue their school day.

"I would like to thank Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for attending and providing support.”