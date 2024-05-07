George Hargrave stars as Shropshire make it through in T20

After chasing 134 for victory in the opener with more than five overs still to spare, they upped the run-rate in the second as they reached their victory target of 193 in the same amount of time.

Joe Stanley (3-18) and Lewis Evans (2-25) reduced Wales to 133-6 in the opener at Saint Asaph Cricket Club.

And that proved no trouble to Shropshire – despite the loss of opener Dan Humes first ball.

Opening partner George Hargrave scored 65 off 39 balls and was joined in the runs by Tom Fell (450 in an opening stand of 94.

Jacques Banton (2) and Andre Bradford (7) both fell cheaply before Evans (9no) helped Hargrave get Shropshire comfortably over the line.

Wales won the toss and chose to bat first again in match two – this time faring far better to post 192-5, with the wickets shared out evenly between the Shropshire bowlers.

However, as in the first game, it was the batters who starred –particularly Hargrave.

The former Shrewsbury School pupil hit seven fours and 13 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 129 off just 44 balls.

Humes (12) and Fell (4) were the other two batters out, with Banton retiring not out on 21 and Bradford (19no) steering Shropshire over the line alongside Hargrave.

The results pushed Shropshire into second place in the Group Four table – good enough to take them through to the Super 12s stage on May 19. There they will be split into four groups of three trying to reach finals day the following weekend.