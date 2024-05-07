Teenage motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in serious condition following collision on rural A-road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car on the A489 near Lydham, close to the Powys border, at around 12.30pm.

Upon arrival, ambulance crews found the motorcyclist, who they have described as a teenage boy, to be in a serious condition.

Following care at the roadside, he was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.

Another woman, who was in the car, was treated for potentially serious injuries, and transported to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on the A489 near Lydham at around 12.30pm. An ambulance, paramedic officer and Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a car and motorbike had been involved in a collision.

"The motorcyclist, a teenage boy, was in a serious condition. Medics administered advanced trauma care before he was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

"A woman from the car was treated for potentially serious injuries and taken via land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

The road, near Bishops Castle, was closed for several hours after the incident and reopened overnight.