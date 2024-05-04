Busy Shropshire aiming to progress in Twenty20 cup

They will play Herefordshire in two T20 games at Oswestry’s Morda Road ground on Sunday, with the day’s opening match starting at 11am, followed by the second at 2.30pm.

Then it’s off to St Asaph for the county's two final group four games against Wales on Monday (11am start).

The top two teams in each of the competition’s five groups, along with the two best third-placed sides, will progress to the Super 12s stage later this month.

That will see three teams competing at four venues, with the four table-topping sides then progressing to finals day.

Shropshire were left frustrated by the weather last weekend as both of their opening T20 matches of the season against Oxfordshire at Wormsley were washed out without a ball bowled.

Elsewhere, Herefordshire made the most of both of their games against Wales going ahead as they enjoyed two good victories at Llandysul to move to the top of the table with four points.

Looking ahead to a busy bank holiday weekend of matches, Shropshire’s head of cricket Ed Home said: “We've got two good squads assembled for both days. Herefordshire are local rivals, our neighbours, and we’ve had some good games against them over the years.

“Everybody knows each other because they all play one another regularly in leagues.

“We’re happy with our teams. It will probably hinge on a few key moments and who has the key moments, so it’s exciting.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of people at Oswestry as their games are always well supported.

“The focus at the moment is on Sunday and Herefordshire, but we’ve then got Wales to play the following day.

“I’ve not been to St Asaph’s ground before, but everybody speaks very highly about it and I’m told it’s a great set up there.

“We only played Wales for a short period of time in a rain-affected Championship match last year, but they looked powerful.

“They will be keen to have a positive day on Monday, as are we."

Top order batter Andre Bradford, now playing his club cricket for Shifnal after moving from Derbyshire club Swarkestone, is named in the Shropshire squad for the first time this season against Herefordshire.

There’s also a first involvement with the county this season for promising all-rounder Jack Home.

Head of cricket Home added: “It’s good to have Andre and Jack back in the team. Andre is versatile, with bat and ball and he can keep as required, a talented cricketer.

“Jack gives us another seam bowling and batting option.”

There are two changes to Shropshire’s squad of 12 for Monday's matches against Wales as Shrewsbury duo Peter Clark and Lewis Evans replace Ollie Westbury and Jack Home.

Admission is free for spectators to attend Sunday’s two T20 matches against Herefordshire at Oswestry.

Parking at the ground is reserved for players and officials only, with parking for spectators available at the nearby Marches School.

Shropshire v Herefordshire, from: George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Ollie Westbury (Himley), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Jacques Banton (Barnt Green), Ollie Currill (Knowle & Dorridge), Jack Home (Shifnal), Andre Bradford (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Sam Ellis (Wolverhampton), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Ben Roberts (Shifnal).

Shropshire v Wales, from: George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Peter Clark (Shrewsbury), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Jacques Banton (Barnt Green), Ollie Currill (Knowle & Dorridge), Andre Bradford (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Ben Roberts (Shifnal), Sam Ellis (Wolverhampton).