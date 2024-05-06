Central Sparks downed by a single run in trophy thriller

Chasing 216, Sparks entered the last over, bowled by captain Hollie Armitage, needing just four to win with three wickets in hand, but lost all those three wickets to fall short on 215.

Armitage ended with three for 40 after a delivering an ice-nerved final over which secured her side’s third victory in the competition this season.

Diamonds chose to bat but were bowled out for 216 by a disciplined attack in which six bowlers took wickets. Former Sparks player Erin Burns offered most resistance with 49 (63 balls), supported by a late cameo by the in-form Abi Glen (31 not out, 27).

A second-wicket century stand by Eve Jones (65, 98) and Abi Freeborn (49, 70) then gave the Sparks chase a strong platform but the last nine wickets fell for 103 – and the last five for just 15 – as Diamonds squeezed home in memorable fashion.

Central Sparks head coach Lloyd Tennant said: “If you are a neutral, that was an unbelievable game of cricket but we are obviously disappointed to be on the losing side. When we’ve played at Edgbaston before, the pitches have been the sort that it’s best to take ten balls to get in and get the pace of them. We built some good partnerships and were cruising the game but then lost wickets in little clusters and didn’t seem able to find those ten balls and get ourselves in and then try to get home.

“We put ourselves under pressure and allowed them back into the game. We probably bossed three quarters of the game but the quarter that you need to win is that last one.

“It was good to see Jonesy back in the runs and that bodes well for the future and there were some good bowling performances. There are a lot of positives. Such a narrow defeat is always hard but we have played a good side and played very well against them.”