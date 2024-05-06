Israeli leaders approve military push into Rafah despite Hamas ceasefire moves
Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the ceasefire proposal was ‘far from Israel’s essential demands’.
Published
Israeli leaders have approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces are striking targets in the area, officials have announced.
The move came hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the proposal was “far from Israel’s essential demands”, but it would send negotiators to continue talks on an agreement.