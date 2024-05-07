The company revealed on Monday it is to invest £39 million in more than 600 of its UK pubs, in a move it says will create more than 1,000 new jobs.

The Dutch brewing giant said the cash injection into its Star Pubs operation will also allow it to reopen 62 long-term closed pubs this year.

Star Pubs has confirmed The Wildmoor Oak at Wildmoor near Bromsgrove is currently undergoing a £513,000 revamp to be completed this month.

This will turn it into an independent gastro pub, creating 20 new jobs.

Star also confirmed The Talbot, Cheslyn Hay, Staffordshire is on a list for planned investment to reopen this year along with The Bell in Shifnal, which is subject to recruitment.