Parkyn shines for newest senior side

The match against Worcestershire over-70s is part of a trial agreed at the Seniors AGM to see if there is an appetite among players to play regular matches and compete in national competitions.

Shropshire Seniors already run two teams at both over-50s and over-60s in their respective national competitions.

Shropshire over-70s travelled to Birlingham Cricket Club to take on their Worcestershire counterparts, and skipper Andy Parkyn lost the toss as the hosts decided to bat first.

They got off to a good start putting on a half-century stand for the first wicket before Leon Kosciuczyk picked up the first wicket.

Skipper Parkyn then got to work on his way to impressive figures of 5-20 from his eight overs – the last three wickets comprised the hat-trick.

He was backed up by Richard Chapman’s 2-27 as the hosts were bowled out for 153 from the last ball of their allocated 40 overs.

Opener Carlton Murray led the way in the Shropshire reply with 35, and there were also contributions from Peter Hayes (23), Geoff Bristow (20) and an unbeaten 28 from Dave Shaw.

But Shropshire finished just shy of their target on 136-8 from their 40 overs, to lose by 17 runs. The trial was declared a success and there are plans for further fixtures during the season.

Shropshire 0ver-60s also launched their campaign this week, hosting Warwickshire at Wroxeter and Uppington CC.

Skipper Martin Chambers won the toss and elected to bat first, and then led the way with a half-century. There were also contributions from John Foster (20), Neil Salisbury (25) and an unbeaten 62 from 69 balls by Warwick Vaughan as Shropshire finished their 45 overs on 194-6.

In reply, Peter Hayes (2-20) and his fellow bowlers had the Bears in trouble at 62-4 and then 105-5, but they could not break the sixth-wicket partnership which saw the visitors home with 15 balls to spare.