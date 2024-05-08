The Webbs head home with silverware

Adrian and Sally Webb of Tilstock came out on top of a bumper entry that contested the North Shropshire association’s Mixed Doubles at Malpas Farmers.

A cracking final saw them defeat the established Malpas Sports pairing of Paul Bradley and Donna Bennett 21-20 to get their hands on the trophy.

“On a lovely day in Malpas, Adrian and Sally Webb collected their first piece of silverware since they started playing,” said competition organiser Jack Hazeldine. “They are competition regulars and support the majority that we run.

“After two early wins, they took out some of the best pairs who all played in division one and also for the county.

“As players from division five, they played tremendously and really deserved to win, despite a late comeback in the final making it a close contest, daughters Eleanor and Emily watching on as they finally got a 21-20 win.”

Bradley and Bennett had played very well all day and took out Hazeldine and Molly Harris 21-10 in semi-finals while the Webbs were beating mother and son, Helen and Ben Hinton, 21-7.

“Massive thanks to Malpas Farmers for their hospitality and the green was in great condition – a pleasure to play on for a bumper turnout of 26 pairs that made for a fabulous day,” added Hazeldine.