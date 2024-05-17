Mid Shropshire bowlers set for busy weekend

A double dose of action starts tonight with qualifying in the Senior Merit at Edgmond, Trench, Sinclair and Shifnal with a 6.30pm scratch time in the Shropshire Vertidrain & Turf Services-sponsored singles.

A bumper entry of 80 – the highest for more than a decade – means 20 bowlers at each venue to play down to four qualifiers for finals night on Friday, June 28, at a two green venue.

Then tomorrow it’s Over-60 Merit time on the bottom green at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club from 2pm with league chiefs hoping for more interest from lady bowlers to boost the numbers playing for the Ray & Jeff Hutchinson Cup.

Meanwhile, clubs have until midnight tonight to enter the teams knockouts for the Harris Cup and also the Ashton trophies for Monday division sides, all now being five home-five away.

League comps secretary Rob Burroughs stressed: “Any team affiliated to the Shropshire association can enter the Harris Cup (fee £10) with the prelims set for Wednesday, June 19, and the last 16 on July 10.”

Premier League clubs Adderley and Wem USC are first time entrants but Hadnall, shock winners of the cup in 2022, were leaving it late to put their names into the hat again.