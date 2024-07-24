Lucky loser will earn a ticket to Stoke finale

The Shropshire sessions are at Donnington Wood (4 to qualify), Trench (3), Bicton (5) and Tilstock (3) - but there’s extra ticket to the finals at Florence Private in Stoke in September as well.

County competition secretary Mike Potter explained: “There is a wild card as one of the losing players from the 15 qualifying games will be drawn out of the hat as our 16th qualifying entry for finals day on Sunday, September 8, at Florence BC in Stoke.

“Although it’s a 7pm scratch time tonight, as this is being played on a midweek evening, bowlers are asked to please try and get to venues for 6.30 as the sooner everyone is there, the sooner the draws can be done and play started.”

Tonight is also semi-final time in the Whitchurch League’s Jubilee Doubles and consolation KO at neutral venues, bowlers needing to have played in six league games to be eligible to be picked.

In the main KO holders Woore A take on Adderley A at Shavington while Malpas Farmers (+20) meet District B (+32) at Whixall.