Bowls round-up: Castlefields quartet triumph in new competition

The Castlefields side comprising Wayne Rogers, Adam Jones, Mark Taylor and Josh Hale took the title in the inaugural Newport 4 Person Team knockout by beating Woodman Mount Pleasant by 20 shots to land £400.

They won all four games in Friday night’s final after beating a Wrockwardine Wood side by 14 with three winners in the semi-finals (Wayne Rogers 21-9 the best of them) while Woodman beat the other Wrockites side by seven.

“Thank you to all 16 teams entering and makin.g it a successful competition - and thank you to Newport for hosting at such late notice and providing a good quality No.2 green,” said organiser Rob Burroughs.

Final scores Castlefields 84 Woodman 64: Adam Jones 21-17 Dan Davies; Wayne Rogers 21-18 Nick Wyer; Mark Taylor 21-16 Jamie Wyatt; Josh Hale 21-13 Grant Cooper.

Last-minute preparations

All last-minute preparations for a new Molson Coors Mid Shropshire Bowling League season will be made on Tuesday night, just two days before the first fixtures are due to be played.

Club delegates at a management meeting at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club (7.30pm start) will be briefed on the new rules approved for the 2025 campaign by the sport’s governing body.

They will also hear about progress on a new Development Policy - based around getting more clubs to have qualified coaches to spearhead their recruitment drives – and make a final decision on the details of the end-of-season presentation function.

First matches are due to be played in the Dennis Lewis division on Thursday night, but Allscott Heath’s late withdrawal of their B team may lead to a change of schedule.

Oswestry reshuffle

A late team withdrawal has forced a big reshuffle of the Oswestry Bowling League’s veterans divisions.

“Overton have withdrawn their B team from division two,” confirmed a league spokesman. “It was agreed that Whittington, who finished second to bottom in division one last season, will drop down a division to take their place to give both vets divisions nine teams.”

Meanwhile, in the south of the county, the Marches League has been reduced to seven teams playing five singles-two doubles games on Monday nights following the withdrawal of reigning champions Linney.

Kit delivered

British backing for Shropshire junior bowls development – the presentation party and players at the Bayley Club

The new nationwide £1 per bowler Annual Development Fee has reaped its first return for Shropshire.

A delivery of products of National Development Kits was presented by British association officials on Sunday at Telford’s Sir John Bayley Club.

Paul Ashmore (CEO of the sport’s governing body) and Jayne McKay (National Development Officer delivered the kits of Thomas Taylor junior bowls that are part of the new National Development Strategy.

“These kits are funded by the fee and are available for every club to borrow from its county association free of charge!” said Ashmore.

The two officers were met by members of the Shropshire junior team, county deputy president Andy Jones, Pauline Wilson (Shropshire Ladies president & Coach Bowls tutor), James Blair (captain of the Bayley’s new junior team in the Mid Shropshire League) and June Lewis who has generously sponsored the new team’s new shirts.

Wilson, delighted by the turnout of young bowlers and parents, said: “Any club wanting to borrow equipment please message me as we now have these eight sets of junior bowls plus multiple sets of 2 lb and 2-2s from Mid Shropshire’s earlier successful equipment bid.

“Sets of equipment are currently at Bridgewater, Charlton and Albrighton and are there to be used - so just ask!”

Long midweek treks

Bowlers from two of the three non-Premier League teams in its Mayhew Trophy face long distance treks on Wednesday night.

Woore have been drawn against Highley in round one of the six home-six away knockout while Shifnal meet Ludlow-based Burway.

Prince of Wales Hotel tackle Sir John Bayley while holders Castlefields have been paired with play-off survivors Horsehay.

Bylet withdrew from the competition due to a player shortage and other ties are: Ifton v Hanwood, Meole Brace v Hanmer, St Georges v Adderley, Wem USC v Wrockwardine Wood.

Veterans ruling

Teams in the two leagues run by the British Veterans association will still be able to play bowlers twice in a fixture if they are short.

An EGM of the body overseeing the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s and Mowcare Market Drayton Senior Citizens leagues at Tilstock BC clarified the situation.

“Up to two players can play twice in a match in the bottom division only, being named by the relevant captain before the match commences,” explained association secretary-treasurer Simon Fullard. “Those players must play in the first four and the usual deduction of five points will apply and that result will not go towards the player’s averages.

“An addition to the rule was also approved in that those players having to play a player who is playing twice could have a 10 minute ‘roll up’ if they wanted to.”

As for the Drayton seniors league, a new mixed pairs competition will be launched in mid season.