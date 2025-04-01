Bowls round-up: Millward in danger of missing out on Potteries Panel finals

One victory and one defeat on Thursday night leaves the Werockredine Wood man in danger of missing out on the finals of the £4,000 Potteries Panel.

But come Saturday and Millward was celebrating after qualifying for the finals of the big money West Brom Open, joining clubmate Josh Cotton in the line-up for April 13.

Millward beat Lee Brown 25-19 but lost 25-16 to Ant Lloyd in week nine of the Panel on the grass green at the Railway in Congleton.

Reigning champion Callum Wraight marched on with wins over Darren Kerr 34-10 and Adam Jones 24-13 while Dan Williams saw off Josh Towey 30-10, only to lose 21-17 against Martin Davies.

Charity Day

Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club members had lift off at their Charity Day.

They raised £550 for the Air Ambulance at the club’s last official event of the winter season on Sunday at the centre on the Sports Village, attended by 35 members and friends.

“An entertaining afternoon included a five rink triples game of 12 ends and the winners were John Arthur and Chrissie Harrison with skip John Thomas with a score of 19 shots to seven,” said club captain Cynthia Hedley.

“Marcus Watkin of the charity gave a brief talk on its work and a cheque will be presented at a later date.”

Open to all 'chummies' sessions continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the centre and there will also be summer competitions starting in May.

Getting ready

Break time for Lilleshall Hall’s work party

Bowlers at the top flat green club in Shropshire can’t wait for a new season to start later this month.

A group of Lilleshall Hall club members met last week to do pre-season work on the green at their National Sports Centre home and to sort out the storage shed.

“Now that the sun has come out, we can all start thinking about the summer season and hope that we have better weather than last year!” said spokeswoman Liz Caird.

“Opening Day will be on Saturday, April 5, and the first club competition will be on 26th April.

“But our club afternoons start 24th April at 2pm and anyone fancying a go at flat green bowling will be most welcome to join us.”