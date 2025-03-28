Bowls round-up: Callum Wraight looks to rule Bandit Bowls once again

The 38-year-old has his sights set on retaining the overall title in the £4,500 grand finals at Whitchurch’s District Club (9am start), having already topped the winter series points table for the second year running.

Castlefields star Wraight has failed to qualify for the finals of big money opens at Meole Brace, West Brom and Adderley in recent weeks, but his form was still good enough last Sunday to win the £1,200 BB two-bowler team competition for the top 16 in the points table.

He teamed up with Chris Makin of Nantwich Park Road and they ended up beating John Lea and Vicki McNally (Edgmond) by 15 shots in the final at Wem Sports after Wraight won 21-5 and Makin got 20.

On Sunday, the top 40 in the points able plus the quarter-finalists in last weekend’s consolation competition will battle it out in 12 13-up round robin groups to try and secure a place in the knockout stages – and Wraight is the hot favourite to triumph again.

Woore have a chance to rebuild

Woore have the chance to start to rebuild a tarnished reputation on the British stage on Sunday.

The village club join County Cup winners Sir John Bayley as the Shropshire hopefuls in the regional qualifying rounds of the British Club Championship.

Reigning Whitchurch and Market Drayton League champions, Woore were expected to go on and achieve promotion to the Premier League – but they suffered a shock play-off final defeat against Horsehay.

On Sunday, the Rhinos take the place of unavailable Premier champions Castlefields, the last side from the county to take the eight-a-side title in 2005.

Woore will be in action at Windle in St Helens in a round robin group against Whitkirk, Birches Head and Greville Arms while the Bayley Boys make the long trip to Alkincoats in Colne to tackle Stretton Anglesey, Stile and Bradford BC.

Back in Telford, the two greens at Wrockwardine Wood each host a group with Yorkshire big guns and past title winners Pudsey and Thongsbridge the headline acts trying to book tickets to next month's finals day.

Cotton can put his feet up

Qualifier Josh Cotton will have the luxury of watching Saturday night's first-round action in the finals of the new £1,280 Shifnal Spring Open.

The Wrockwardine Wood bowler made the last 16 by beating reigning County Merit champion Josh Bradburn, but he doesn’t have an opening opponent when the action starts at 6pm.

Promoter Rob Burroughs explained: “Ash Wellings has had to withdraw (from the finals) because of an unexpected family commitment, so Josh Cotton will have a bye.”

Callum Wraight, with odds of 6/4, is tipped to take the inaugural title while former homester Tom Killen at 14/1 will be one to watch.

First-round draw – Jackie Rutter v Nick Jones, Tom Killen v Clay Flattley, Josh Cotton (bye), Jamie King v Alex Wolfenden, Dan Taylor v Sam Millward, Emmet McKinley v Callum Mitchell, Scott Simpson v Rob Roden, Callum Wraight v Chris Worthington.

Wem take Adderley Open by storm

Also on Saturday night, Wem USC bowlers take the new £4,000 Adderley Open by storm.

No less than five of them are in a 16-strong line-up for the third qualifier in the Champion of Champions qualifying comp, including father and son Ian and Curtis Metcalfe and Shropshire Ladies star Sarah Weaver.

They will be trying to join Martin Gaut and Josh Hale who came through last weekend’s session en route to finals day on May 10.

Meanwhile, the second and last weekend of qualifiers in the £5,660 Coors Meole Brace Open are on Saturday and Sunday at the Shrewsbury club with a total of 16 finals day tickets at stake.