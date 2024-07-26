Weir goes one better to take Highley crown

The Stockton bowler was unbeatable on his home green as he went one better than last year to win the division one crown and get his hands on the Mark Bennett Memorial Trophy.

He did so by beating Horsehay’s Gareth Jones 21-16 in Sunday’s final after a same score semi-final success over Dave James (Shifnal) while the eventual runner-up was beating Nick Flatter (Mortimer) 21-8.

But there was no double joy for host club Stockton as Broseley’s Matthew Pritchard beat John Pritchard 21-12 in the division two final, the losing semi-finalists being Joey Price (Chelmarsh) and Mick Rhodes (Broseley).

The trophies were presented by league treasurer Jeanette Bennett while chairman John Palmer thanked everyone for supporting the competitions and congratulated Stockton on the condition of the green and surrounds.

They’ve done it... North Shropshire’s bowlers have smashed through the semi-final barrier in the British Parks’ senior county championship.

A stunning home and away victory over main group rivals East Midlands earned the Whitchurch-based association a 23-8 success on points to take them into the last four of the knockout stages for the first time.

North Shropshire won seven of the 12 games in the their home leg at Chester Road on Sunday, John Paddington (21-6) and homester Alan Purcell (21-11) best in a narrow 15 chalk win.

But there were no such worries away at Littleover as the visitors delivered a super show with nine winners to be 63 shots to the good.

Will Childs (21-10) was the best of two winners in the first four and, after that, there was only one more loser for North Shropshire.

Joe Killen (21-6), Hayden Lewis (21-7) and Scott Thomas (21-12) really produced the goods as North Shropshire finished 15 points clear at the top of the final section B table. They will now play section A runners-up South Yorkshire in next month’s semi-finals with selectors Scott Moseley, Tim Jordan, Chris Stretch, Liam Jones and Ed Proudlove having plenty to think about now.