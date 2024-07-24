Shropshire ladies storm into last four

A stunning 206 shot overall victory against Dudley on Sunday – with 20 winners from 24 individual games – took the current queens of crown green bowls into next month’s semi-finals in style.

And the win meant they completed their section two campaign with a 100 per cent record in a group that contained the four powerhouses of last season.

Pauline Wilson, Shropshire Ladies president, explained: “Having started this year’s campaign in a group with all of last year’s semi-finalists – ourselves, Dudley, Warwick & Worcester and Yorkshire - we find ourselves having beaten all three and winning our group!

“Shropshire Ladies have believed in themselves every match and now look forward to the semi-finals in August (against Burton).

“Congratulations to all players on a great win against Dudley and to Sian Skelton and Natalia Moseley on being players of the match.

“Well done to the selectors too, who have the unenviable task of choosing only 24 from a pool of 40 players - you are obviously doing something right!”

Skelton was at 21-11 winner at No.1 away at Rowley Labour as the visitors dropped just one chalk in the first four, Sarah Weaver (21-4) Chelsea Gregory (21-6), Sally King (21-7) and Kerry Dance (21-8) piling on the agony as Dudley were humbled by 72.

Salop’s home leg at Hanwood produced 11 winners and a 134 margin, Moseley starring with a 21-1 card and Viv Cooper (21-2), Jade Jones (21-3), Jen Rogers (21-5) and Sonya Lucas (21-6) simply hammering home the advantage.

“Ladies you are awesome - very well done,” added a proud Wilson, on a day that saw Lisa Wilson (nee Pessall) celebrate her marriage the day before with a 231-20 win away.