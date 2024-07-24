Allscott aiming to set up a new winter league

Allscott Heath aim to make full use of their new home, which includes an all-weather artificial green on the new sports complex in the village near Telford, by launching a closed season league for bowlers from the Mid Shropshire area.

“Our new facilities include an all-weather green and to take advantage of this – and to offer an opportunity to bowlers to bowl through the winter, we intend to set up a winter league that would start shortly after the close of our current season,” said club chairman Chris Hayward.

“We hope to have games being played throughout the week, on Monday through to Friday evenings, but this will depend on the level of interest we receive.”

The club has circulated all clubs in the Mid Shropshire League with a questionnaire to gauge interest and have asked for replies to be back with Hayward by July 31.

He is also looking for bowlers interested in helping to launch the league as part of a committee, and for someone to be responsible for running it, and can be contacted on 07815 683302.

The two giants of Shropshire bowls are the county’s last survivors in the re-launched Free Press Cup.

Castlefields joined Sir John Bayley in the quarter-finals of the five home-five away knockout by completing a 26-shot overall victory over The George.

Ash Wellings (21-8) and Steve Duckett (21-11) led the way in Saturday morning’s 35 chalk home win after Wayne Rogers and Jon Palmer had both won 21-12 away.

The Bayley beat Atherstone Cons in their last 16 tie but Wem USC lost to a Penn side that included the organiser of the KO, Wellington-based Rob Burroughs