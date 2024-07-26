Shropshire bowlers will be up against it

County Merit winner Josh Bradburn leads the quartet of qualifiers into battle at Pennfields alongside St Georges team-mate Peter Farmer, Martin Lloyd (Woore) and Sam Millward of Wrockwardine Wood.

But Farmer, a past runner-up in the British Merit, and Lloyd are only rated as 33/1 shots to triumph, Bradburn will start on 40/1 and the runner-up at Bowring last month, Millward, is rated as long as 50/1.

That’s because 2013 champion Greg Smith, who is a team-mate of Millward’s at the Wrockites, is the overwhelming 3/1 favourite to come out on top of a 64-strong field.

Also in the hunt are Darrell Handley, who bowls for Shifnal in the Mid Shropshire League, and Welsh stars Robin Bennett and Chris Charlton.

First round ties for the country qualifies are – games 1: Farmer v Jack Hargreaves (Greater Manchester); 9: Lloyd v Steve Gilroy (Yorkshire); 17: Bradburn v James Whalley (Merseyside); 32: Millward v Stephen Walker (Yorkshire).