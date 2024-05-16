Red-hot Wraight lands big money double up north

Shrewsbury’s Callum Wraight tapped into some Preston power to win the Tom Barron Open at Woodplumpton on Saturday and then added the Penwortham Sports Open just a few miles away the next day.

And in between the double delight, the 37-year-old father of three raced back to Shropshire to see his club Castlefields win the Mayhew Trophy at Allscott Heath with victory over Premier League champions Sir John Bayley.

Wraight beat local man Dave Walker 21-15 in the Woodplumpton final to win the invitation tournament for the fifth year in a row – but Sunday’s success at nearby Penwortham was his first in that coveted competition.

“It was a sensational, ridiculous weekend in Preston and I cannot quite believe the run I’ve been on recently,” said the proud Salopian.

“Woodplumton is probably one of my favourite comps as the green is just made for me and my record there is something to be very proud of with 25 wins on the trot now against calibre opponents.

“I think my game of the day was against my best friend in bowls, John Bailey, in the semi-final and, luckily for me, it was when I played by best bowls in beating him 21-9.

“I had an extremely tough draw at Penwortham but managed to take it one game at a time, having already beaten two of the favourites in qualifying the week before in Wayne Ditchfield and Gareth Coates.”

Wraight beat past winner Lyndon Carr 21-14 from 8-1 down for starters and then saw off Sam Day – who beat him in the same comp last year – 21-17.

Local hero Simon Coupe in the semis was his biggest ask but Wraight won 21-13 before “grinding” his way to a 21-16 final win over former Champion of Champion Chris Kelly.

“What an incredible, unbelievable weekend – one I am extremely proud of, winning Woodplumtion for the fifth year running and then Penwortham for the first time, beating quality opposition,” added Wraight.

Penowrtham promoter Sam Patterson added: “Congratulations to Callum, who’s now won eight titles this season - but this surely goes down as one of his best, having beaten Wayne Ditchfield, Gareth Coates, Lyndon Carr, Sam Day, Simon Coupe and Chris Kelly.

“Even for someone at the top of the game, that’s impressive!”