Jones claims another victory for Castlefields
Castlefields are the kings of the Tanners Shropshire League so it was no surprise when their bowlers dominated its Handicap competition.
Dan Jones beat fellow Fields man Adie Rowe 21-19 in the final of the main singles on a sunny Bank Holiday that attracted the best entry for some years to Meole Brace.
“There were two quality semi-finals with Adie winning against Keith Wall 21-19 and Dan winning against Emmet McKinley 21-16, before a long and very close final in which Dan triumphed,” said league comps sec Rich Jones.
“A consolation KO took place on the other green and the semi-finals saw Megis Phillips (Ifton) beat Jason Rowson (Pontesbury) 21-18 and Cerys Marshall (Prince of Wales Hotel) beat Simon Damm (Unison) 21-5 – and another good final saw Megis win 21-16 against Cerys.
“Thanks to all for attending, also league president Mike Caddick and Charlotte Butler for their help in running the competition.”
Main quarter-final scores: Adie Rowe (Castlefields) 21 Peter Griffiths (Pontesbury) 10; Keith Wall (Monkmoor) 21 Ant Gray (Castlefields) 14; Emmet McKinley (Oxon) 21 Andy Cooke (Hanwood) 20; Dan Jones (Castlefields) 21 Emily Cunningham (Hanwood) 14.
It’s turning into quite a year for Shropshire bowler Scott Moseley.
Fresh from making his county senior team debut, the Wrockwardine Wood star went and won the Edgmond Summer Open on Saturday.
Shrewsbury-based Moseley pocketed the £250 first prize by beating Gareth Stanway from the Potteries 21-19 in the final.
Last year’s County Handicap winner had enjoyed a same score success over his clubmate Jamie King in the semi-finals while Stanway was racing past Aaron Tapper (Sir John Bayley).
Happy promoter Sarah Glenholmes said: “We had a great day - some great bowling and the weather was perfect for us.
“The field was a bit up and down in the week prior with dropouts and replacements keeping me busy – but, overall, a very successful competition and a new name on the shield.”