Jones claims another victory for Castlefields

Dan Jones beat fellow Fields man Adie Rowe 21-19 in the final of the main singles on a sunny Bank Holiday that attracted the best entry for some years to Meole Brace.

“There were two quality semi-finals with Adie winning against Keith Wall 21-19 and Dan winning against Emmet McKinley 21-16, before a long and very close final in which Dan triumphed,” said league comps sec Rich Jones.

“A consolation KO took place on the other green and the semi-finals saw Megis Phillips (Ifton) beat Jason Rowson (Pontesbury) 21-18 and Cerys Marshall (Prince of Wales Hotel) beat Simon Damm (Unison) 21-5 – and another good final saw Megis win 21-16 against Cerys.

“Thanks to all for attending, also league president Mike Caddick and Charlotte Butler for their help in running the competition.”

Main quarter-final scores: Adie Rowe (Castlefields) 21 Peter Griffiths (Pontesbury) 10; Keith Wall (Monkmoor) 21 Ant Gray (Castlefields) 14; Emmet McKinley (Oxon) 21 Andy Cooke (Hanwood) 20; Dan Jones (Castlefields) 21 Emily Cunningham (Hanwood) 14.

It’s turning into quite a year for Shropshire bowler Scott Moseley.

Fresh from making his county senior team debut, the Wrockwardine Wood star went and won the Edgmond Summer Open on Saturday.

Shrewsbury-based Moseley pocketed the £250 first prize by beating Gareth Stanway from the Potteries 21-19 in the final.

Last year’s County Handicap winner had enjoyed a same score success over his clubmate Jamie King in the semi-finals while Stanway was racing past Aaron Tapper (Sir John Bayley).

Happy promoter Sarah Glenholmes said: “We had a great day - some great bowling and the weather was perfect for us.

“The field was a bit up and down in the week prior with dropouts and replacements keeping me busy – but, overall, a very successful competition and a new name on the shield.”