Armstrong hits back for Woodfield win

The Wales county man lost 21-11 at home in the Shropshire Premier League on Friday night – but 48 hours later his emotions had completely changed after winning the Woodfield Open in Wolverhampton.

Always in the mix in competitions, Armstrong – winner of the British Junior Merit in 2016 – beat Scott Harries of Premier champions Sir John Bayley 21-16 in Sunday’s final

“Congratulations to Andrew Armstrong for winning the third Woodfield Open,” said organiser Joe Dicken, now bowling for Bylet in the Premier. “He saved his best game for the final and managed to beat some very good leads of Scott to keep in front for the whole game.

“Commiserations to Scott, who was superb all through qualifying and throughout finals day as well – he just came up against a very good performance in the final.”

Armstrong beat Martin Gaut (St Georges) 21-15 in the semi-finals and Bayley boys Stuart Rutter and Reece Farr both made the quarter-finals.