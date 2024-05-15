Premier League six take aim at the County Cup

Wrockwardine Wood, winners of the Glynn Hill Trophy as recently as 2021, are the biggest guns involved as all the non-Premier sides entered have enjoyed the luck of the draw.

The Wrockites take on Meole Brace at Archibald Worthington while just up the road in Whitchurch, at Chester Road, Wem USC face Adderley in the KGJ Insurance-backed bowls knockout.

Premier newcomers Horsehay meet Bylet at Donnington Wood eager to repeat the victory over the Bridgnorth-based side that they enjoyed at home in the league on Friday.

One in, one out is the early news for Shropshire bowls clubs in this season’s British Super Cup.

Past finalists Wrockwardine Wood eased through their preliminary round tie against Penn in the 31-up four home-four away knockout.

But Wem USC bowed out by 34 shots overall against Haunchwood on Sunday with no winners in Nuneaton and just 31-20 wins by Colin Smith and Ian Metcalf in a 13 chalk home win.

The Wrockites were 43 shots too good for Penn, Aaron King a 31-8 winner at home and Scott Moseley (31-19) the best of three winners away.

Castlefields, Meole Brace, Adderley and Chirk AAA all still have prelim ties to play in the knockout for the Arthur Land Trophy.