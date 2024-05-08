Caswell lands a Waterloo title on her big adventure

The Bylet ace and county team-mate Lisa Pessall didn’t enjoy the best of starts as they both lost in round one of the Marton Classic in Blackpool on Saturday.

And with no accommodation booked over a Bank Holiday weekend on a busy Fylde coast, it could have gone all wrong. But 24 hours later Caswell hit a £500 jackpot in the one-day Spring Waterloo at Fleetwood after beating Linda Williams of Wales 21-15 in the final.

Sadly her semi-final victim was county colleague Sarah Weaver (Wem USC), but the title was reward for Caswell’s efforts to keep Bylet alive in the Premier League this year.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled, especially with all the unplanned and adventurous events that surrounded it all weekend – it just made the whole thing!

“What kind of muppets go to Blackpool for bowls and decide last minute to try get a B&B on a Bank Holiday weekend?!

“There was plenty of fun and frolics with Lisa Pessall – and a bit of bowling thrown in to the mix, plus we finally got the fish and chips we wanted on Sunday!”

Shropshire Ladies Merit winner in 2022 and Highley League ladies singles champion last year, Caswell won the British Ladies Junior Merit in 2004 and now has a big open title to her growing collection.

Two Premier League teams are dominating its knockout for the Mayhew Trophy.

Holders Sir John Bayley and Castlefields will meet in a repeat of the 2022 and 2023 finals on Saturday night at Allscott Heath.

Both got through their semi-finals in the Audlem Special Events Team-backed bowls knockout with home and away wins.

Castlefields got past Hanwood by 41 shots, winning by 20 at home and 21 away (Rich Goddard 21-8) while the Bayley inflected a third last four defeat on St Georges in as many years as they beat them by 75 shots – 62 at home and 13 away.

SJB vice-captain Tom Roden said: “Despite the awful weather, it was a great night for us on Wednesday as both the home and away sixes put in top performances.

“We’re really happy with the win and it lines up what should be another brilliant final against Castlefields.”

Two debutants and a new home green is the big news in the countdown to Shropshire’s British Junior County Championship opener on Sunday.

Hadnall’s Rhys Jordan will make his under-18 debut at home against Yorkshire as the county look to Trench in Telford for the first time as they take on the reigning champions. And Sam Desborough of Ludlow Castle comes into the 12 that will start at Elland WMC in Halifax, with Wales being the only other county left in the 12 home-12 away competition.

Two open bowls competitions due to take place at the weekend are still searching for entries.

“Due to late drop outs I have two spaces become available,” said Sarah Glenholmes, promoter of Saturday’s one-day Edgmond Summer Open.

Sunday is due to see the Sir John Bayley Mixed Doubles for 16 pairs but organiser Rob Burroughs declared: “I am back down to 12 again now so want at least a couple more entries for it to be able to run – or I may look to rearrange it towards the end of the season.”

Lack of entries meant the Telford Mixed Doubles at Wrockwardine Wood, due to have been played on Bank Holiday Monday, was cancelled with a view to finding a new date.

Bowls Diary

Edgmond Summer Open – singles for 32 entries on Saturday, May 11, to play for a £250 first prize. Contact Sarah Glenhlolmes on 07792 428685.

Sir John Bayley Mixed Doubles – on Sunday, May 12, from 11am for 16 pairs using the No.1 green. No homesters allowed, entries £20, £160 first prize. Book with Rob Burroughs on 07901 22962.

£1,280 two- bowler team KO at Donnington Wood – qualifying sessions on Saturdays June 1, 8, 15 and 22 (practice at 6pm, start at 6.30) with 32 places available at £40 each, no home bowlers allowed. Finals night on Saturday, June 29 (6pm start) with £400 first prize, bookings to Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623.