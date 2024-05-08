Callum Wraight reels off a record success

Callum Wraight couldn’t be kept out of the headlines as they eventually beat Wales both home and away for a 26 shot success overall in their qualifying group two opener on Sunday.

Named the county player of the 2023 season, his 21-16 victory over the classy Matty Worden at No.1 in the home leg at Sinclair was his 22nd successive win for the county.

The Castlefields king had not lost since the 2016 final against Yorkshire and this latest win meant Wraight beat the existing record of 21 straight wins set by his great Midlands rival Greg Smith and joined past standard bearers Brian Duncan and Simon Coupe.

His win, and that of home man of the match Jamie King with a vital 21-4 card at No.5, were there only real highlights in Telford in what was a far from convincing 14 chalk margin. The senior county team edged home against Wales by 26 chalks, winning by 14 at home and 12 away,” admitted a Shropshire association spokesman.

“It wasn’t plain sailing though, trailing by five after four games off at each venue and then being only seven up after eight games off.

“The focus now turns to Warwick & Worcester on June 2. Whoever wins will be in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals from the group.”

Paul Evans was a an early 21-10 winners away at Llay Welfare but four losers in the middle meant it was left to Wayne Rogers (21-11), the returning Tom Roden (21-13), Martin Lloyd (21-18) and Jack Hewitt (21-19) to secure a clean sweep of the back four and snatch the honours.

Back in Telford it was a King-inspired win that turned the tide in the middle and Ashley Wellings (21-13) and last man Peter Farmer (21-18) got the job finished as Shropshire ended up with 14 winners from the 24 individual matches.