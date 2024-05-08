Bowling leagues mourn passing of loyal servant

Ron Adams, who served the Highley, Mid Shropshire and Mid Shropshire senior citizens league with great loyalty, passed away last week.

A past secretary, chairman and president of the Highley League, he was a delegate to the county executive for a stunning 40 years.

He was a proud former treasurer and president of the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League and was an ever present at Mid Shropshire League meetings until just last year, having been made a Life Member in 2019.

“League officers are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Ron Adams and wish to send their condolences to Ron’s family and Madeley Cricket Club,” said Highley chief John Palmer.

“Ron has been a great servant to this league and bowls over many years and will be greatly missed.”

His funeral will be at 1.30pm on Tuesday, May 28, at Telford crematorium, followed by refreshments at Madeley Cricket Club.

It is turning into a terrible year in terms of losing legendary figures on the local crown green scene with the recent losses of Barry Griffiths and John Hughes.

This season’s upturn in entry numbers for Molson Coors Mid Shropshire Bowling League competitions continues tonight.

The under-25 Merit has attracted eight entrants who are heading for Donnington Wood for a 6.30pm start. And organiser Rob Burroughs was still hopeful of more late interest for a title that was won by Tom Killen last year when just four competed in it.

It is the league’s second comp of 2024, the Dixon Driscoll Doubles at Allscott Heath last month having seen 24 pairs take part.