Williams, Wraight and Hassall secure Panel cash

Dan Williams (Hanwood), county No.1 Callum Wraight and 2022 Midland Masters winner Alex Hassall all won their cash challenge matches on the artificial surface at Biddulph.

Williams won his £200 clash with Sam Millward 25-14, despite the Wrockwardine Wood star having played on the Panel last year, when he also played his county bowls for the Potteries.

Castlefields king Wraight saw off Derbyshire ace Connor Chamberlain 26-17 to pocket £150 and Hassall edged Ant Lloyd 23-20 in their £50 showdown. Panel promoter Laura Browny said: “What a great response we had to the first cash challenge games with over 6,000 views on the live streams.”

And it all happens again on Thursday with Williams taking on Matt Hill, this time for £100.

Highley duo Reece Farr and Darrell Handley are also in action against Panel regulars, taking on Gary Owen (£100) and Josh Towey (£50) respectively.

Two established county team stars contested the final of the latest Bandit Bowls open-day competition as interest builds in the countdown to a new summer season.

Callum Wraight claimed his sixth successive triumph on Saturday at Whitchurch’s District Club, the Castlefields big gun beating Shropshire team-mate Stuart Rutter to earn the main slice of a £196 prize pot after 28 entered.

That number, in what was the 17th winter one-dayer of the campaign, continued the upward trend in entries and left promoter Jamie Brookes far happier.

“There were 28 at District and Callum played like Callum plays – not at his best but strong enough to find the winning way,” said Brookes.

“It was a good final from both him and Stuart, ending in a 21-16 score, and this coming Saturday we are at Edgmond.”

Wraight beat his Fields clubmate Keith Wall 21-12 in the semi-finals at District while Rutter (Sir John Bayley) defeated Halifax League secretary Mark Holden 21-8.

Quarter-finals: Rutter 21 Terry Howard 4; Holden 21 Joe Killen 16; Wall 21 David Cunningham 18; Wraight 21 Andy Armstrong 17.